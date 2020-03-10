Florida couple sues over coronavirus-hit grand princess cruise ship

OAKLAND, Calif (CNN/KRON) – A Florida couple is suing Princess Cruises for $1 million, claiming the company put profits over safety and did not have proper screening protocols in place.

According to US News, Ronald and Eva Weissberger from Broward County were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship that just docked in California Monday.

Their lawsuit was filed the same day for gross negligence.

They say the cruise line decided to sail the Grand Princess knowing the ship was infected from two previous passengers who came down with symptoms of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit says they’re traumatized from the fear of getting it too.

Princess Cruises has not responded on the lawsuit.