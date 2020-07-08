Florida councilman allegedly caught sleeping during city’s mask debate

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – A Cape Coral councilman was allegedly caught sleeping during the city’s meeting to discuss a mask mandate on Monday.

Councilman Rick Williams was captured on video with his mask over his face, leaned back in his chair, appearing to be sleeping during public comment.

Williams voted against the mask mandate for the city.

Mayor Joe Coviello released the following statement about the incident:

“I expect council members to act in a professional and responsible manner, it’s extremely concerning for a member of council to act with such disregard and disrespect towards the people he represents. It’s now up to Councilmember Williams to explain his action to the Mayor, fellow Councilmember’s and his Constituents.

WBBH reached out to Councilman Williams for comment and have not received a response yet.