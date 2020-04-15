Florida coronavirus: Unemployment checks on way, Gov. DeSantis says

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – As federal stimulus payments begin rolling into bank accounts, Floridians are wondering when unemployment benefits will arrive after the state’s application process debacle.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that unemployment checks were on the way.

“The federal money, you’ll start seeing today,” DeSantis said, referring to the physical $600 checks sent paid as part of the CARES Act to those who have been laid off due to the coronavirus.

State benefits, which will be an additional $275 per week, will come as a check or debit card.

Between March 29 and April 4, 169,885 new unemployment claims were filed. Since mid-March, nearly 500,000 workers in Florida applied for unemployment benefits, crippling the state’s online application system and prompting the use of paper applications, which can be downloaded here.

Last week, the state also launched a mobile-friendly site, to help with the thousands of employees in need of assistance. That can be found here.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”

