Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 120,000 total coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,541 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has also recorded just over 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the FDOH. There are now 120,297 positive cases in the bay area.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (693,040 total):

  • Thursday: 2,541
  • Wednesday: 2,590
  • Tuesday: 2,470
  • Monday: 1,685
  • Sunday: 2,521

Percent positive: 5.73%

The health department says it received 60,212 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Wednesday: 5.73%
  • Tuesday: 7.21%
  • Monday: 7.55%
  • Sunday: 6.13%
  • Saturday: 6.23%

Percent positivity: 4.45%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.45% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 4.45%
  • Tuesday: 5.30%
  • Monday: 5.88%
  • Sunday: 4.36%
  • Saturday: 4.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,795 total):

The state reported 177 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 177
  • Wednesday: 202
  • Tuesday: 99
  • Monday: 21
  • Sunday: 9

Hospitalizations (43,128 since pandemic began):

  • Thursday: 187
  • Wednesday: 170
  • Tuesday: 228
  • Monday: 90
  • Sunday: 79

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,351
Deaths: 620

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,765
Deaths: 739

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,352
Deaths: 286

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,009
Deaths: 253

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,551
Deaths: 520

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,040
Deaths: 206

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,084
Deaths: 117

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,121
Deaths: 82

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,702
Deaths: 97

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,322
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss