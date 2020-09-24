Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 120,000 total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,541 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Tampa Bay has also recorded just over 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the FDOH. There are now 120,297 positive cases in the bay area.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (693,040 total):
- Thursday: 2,541
- Wednesday: 2,590
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,685
- Sunday: 2,521
Percent positive: 5.73%
The health department says it received 60,212 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Wednesday: 5.73%
- Tuesday: 7.21%
- Monday: 7.55%
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 6.23%
Percent positivity: 4.45%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.45% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Wednesday: 4.45%
- Tuesday: 5.30%
- Monday: 5.88%
- Sunday: 4.36%
- Saturday: 4.64%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,795 total):
The state reported 177 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Thursday: 177
- Wednesday: 202
- Tuesday: 99
- Monday: 21
- Sunday: 9
Hospitalizations (43,128 since pandemic began):
- Thursday: 187
- Wednesday: 170
- Tuesday: 228
- Monday: 90
- Sunday: 79
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 41,351
Deaths: 620
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,765
Deaths: 739
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,352
Deaths: 286
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,009
Deaths: 253
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,551
Deaths: 520
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,040
Deaths: 206
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,084
Deaths: 117
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,121
Deaths: 82
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,702
Deaths: 97
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,322
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
