Florida coronavirus: Tampa Bay surpasses 120,000 total coronavirus cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,541 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

Tampa Bay has also recorded just over 120,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the FDOH. There are now 120,297 positive cases in the bay area.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (693,040 total):

Thursday: 2,541

Wednesday: 2,590

Tuesday: 2,470

Monday: 1,685

Sunday: 2,521

Percent positive: 5.73%

The health department says it received 60,212 test results from labs across the state on Wednesday. Of all the test results received, 5.73% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Wednesday: 5.73%

Tuesday: 7.21%

Monday: 7.55%

Sunday: 6.13%

Saturday: 6.23%

Percent positivity: 4.45%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.45% on Wednesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 4.45%

Tuesday: 5.30%

Monday: 5.88%

Sunday: 4.36%

Saturday: 4.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,795 total):

The state reported 177 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 177

Wednesday: 202

Tuesday: 99

Monday: 21

Sunday: 9

Hospitalizations (43,128 since pandemic began):

Thursday: 187

Wednesday: 170

Tuesday: 228

Monday: 90

Sunday: 79

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 41,351

Deaths: 620

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,765

Deaths: 739

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,352

Deaths: 286

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,009

Deaths: 253

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,551

Deaths: 520

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,040

Deaths: 206

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,084

Deaths: 117

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,121

Deaths: 82

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,702

Deaths: 97

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,322

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: