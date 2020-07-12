Florida coronavirus: State tallies record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported a record 15,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 269,811 across the state.

The health department also reported a record number of tests counted Sunday — 142,981. This includes people tested multiple times. Of this group, 13.62% were positive.

Of the 2,576,813 people tested in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic, 10.5% have been positive.

There were 248 more hospitalizations tallied on Sunday, bringing the total to 18,271 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths is 4,242, up 45 from Saturday morning.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 11.25% on Saturday.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Saturday’s median age was 38.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,047
Deaths: 188
Hospitalizations: 808

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,760
Deaths: 229
Hospitalizations: 907

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,067
Deaths: 100
Hospitalizations: 250

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,063
Deaths: 138
Hospitalizations: 356

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,219
Deaths: 140
Hospitalizations: 577

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 28
Hospitalizations: 259

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 853
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 83

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 529
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 84

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 545
Deaths: 14
Hospitalizations: 61

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 596
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

