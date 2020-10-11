Florida coronavirus: State tallies over 5,000 new cases following data dump error

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported over 5,000 new cases of coronavirus a day after it withheld numbers because of a data dump error.
There are now 734,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
New cases reported (734,491 total):
- Sunday: 5,570
- Friday: 2,908
- Thursday: 3,306
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
Percent positive: 4.44%
The health department says it received 114,674 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 4.44% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 4.44%
- Friday: 9.24%* A data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Oct 9, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Oct 9 and 10. The most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for these 2 days is as a 2-day average, which was 4.24%
- Thursday: 5.13%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
- Tuesday: 5.33%
- Monday: 6.82%
- Sunday: 5.16%
Percent positivity: 3.47%
The percent positivity for new cases was 3.47% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 3.47%
- Friday: 7.88%* A data dump of previously reported lab results prevented the reporting system from normal processing of lab results on Oct 9, causing an inaccurate representation of data for Oct 9 and 10. The most accurate way to interpret percent positivity for these 2 days is as a 2-day average, which was 4.24%
- Thursday: 4.13%
- Wednesday: 4.57%
- Tuesday: 4.15%
- Monday: 5.26%
- Sunday: 3.93%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,364):
The state reported 249 new Florida-resident virus fatalities since Friday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Sunday: 178
- Friday: 118
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 137
- Tuesday: 55
- Monday: 41
Hospitalizations (45,924 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 249
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 224
- Wednesday: 255
- Tuesday: 229
- Monday: 66
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 43,906
Deaths: 706
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,999
Deaths: 782
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,014
Deaths: 303
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,560
Deaths: 284
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,026
Deaths: 557
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,762
Deaths: 216
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,329
Deaths: 148
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,334
Deaths: 99
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,936
Deaths: 118
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,448
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
