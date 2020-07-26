Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9k new cases, 77 deaths, 334 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported 9,344 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the latest numbers from the state health department show.

Statewide, 423,855 people have been infected and 5,854 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows an additional 334 people were hospitalized and there were 77 new deaths.

As of Sunday morning, there were 8,921 people hospitalized throughout Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 1,821 have been hospitalized in the last five days.

Health officials in Manatee County told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Last week, a 15-bed unit from the Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived at Winter Haven Hospital to provide additional hospital capacity. It’s the first mobile hospital unit in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The health department received 94,772 test results from labs across the state Saturday, including from people who have been tested more than once.

Of the test results received Saturday, 14.02% were positive. The state says there were 81,483 negative results and 13,289 positives.

The percent positivity for new cases is 11.06%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 83,001 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,451 have been hospitalized and 39 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,957

Deaths: 295

Hospitalizations: 1,148

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,034

Deaths: 373

Hospitalizations: 1,316

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,051

Deaths: 113

Hospitalizations: 320

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,774

Deaths: 154

Hospitalizations: 473

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,384

Deaths: 217

Hospitalizations: 934

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,775

Deaths: 69

Hospitalizations: 420

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,440

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 159

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,035

Deaths: 22

Hospitalizations: 124

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,081

Deaths: 20

Hospitalizations: 99

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 775

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 63

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

