Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9k new cases, 77 deaths, 334 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported 9,344 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the latest numbers from the state health department show.
Statewide, 423,855 people have been infected and 5,854 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Data shows an additional 334 people were hospitalized and there were 77 new deaths.
As of Sunday morning, there were 8,921 people hospitalized throughout Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. A total of 1,821 have been hospitalized in the last five days.
Health officials in Manatee County told 8 On Your Side their hospitals were hitting capacity and staffing was a “dire situation.” Last week, a 15-bed unit from the Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived at Winter Haven Hospital to provide additional hospital capacity. It’s the first mobile hospital unit in the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis previously announced 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.
The health department received 94,772 test results from labs across the state Saturday, including from people who have been tested more than once.
Of the test results received Saturday, 14.02% were positive. The state says there were 81,483 negative results and 13,289 positives.
The percent positivity for new cases is 11.06%. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 83,001 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,451 have been hospitalized and 39 have died.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,957
Deaths: 295
Hospitalizations: 1,148
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,034
Deaths: 373
Hospitalizations: 1,316
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,051
Deaths: 113
Hospitalizations: 320
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,774
Deaths: 154
Hospitalizations: 473
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,384
Deaths: 217
Hospitalizations: 934
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,775
Deaths: 69
Hospitalizations: 420
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,440
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 159
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,035
Deaths: 22
Hospitalizations: 124
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,081
Deaths: 20
Hospitalizations: 99
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 775
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 63
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
