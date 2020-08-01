Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9,642 new cases, 179 deaths, 439 hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) — The total number of Floridians who have died with the coronavirus since the begging of the pandemic has eclipsed 7,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state reported an additional 9,642 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the case total to 480,028.

Health officials tallied 439 new hospitalizations and 179 more deaths, bringing the death count to 7,022 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the test results received Friday, 15% were positive. The state said there were 15,180 positive results and 85,388 negative test results. This includes people who tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 11.1% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 92,687 cases in that age group, which is 20% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,626 have been hospitalized and 52 have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Friday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  29,116
Deaths: 335
Hospitalizations: 1,265

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,356
Deaths: 432
Hospitalizations: 1,478

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases:  5,588
Deaths: 120
Hospitalizations: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases:  8,517
Deaths: 182
Hospitalizations: 534

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases:  12,488
Deaths: 268
Hospitalizations: 1,113

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases:  6,299
Deaths: 96
Hospitalizations: 467

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases:  1,674
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 209

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,163
Deaths: 26
Hospitalizations: 138

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases:  1,205
Deaths: 27
Hospitalizations: 110

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 833
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 72

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

