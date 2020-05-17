TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Florida Sunday morning by the Florida Dept. of Health.
FDOH has counted 45,588 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is up by 777 cases from Saturday’s tally. A total of 1,973 people have died from the virus, up nine from Saturday.
The world has seen over 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus and over 312,000 deaths. The United States has counted 1.4 million cases and over 88,000 deaths.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,614
Deaths: 53
Hospitalizations: 334
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1022
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 293
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 508
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 145
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 849
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 193
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 316
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 64
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 736
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 233
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 112
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 28
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 40
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6
