TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Florida Sunday morning by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH has counted 45,588 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is up by 777 cases from Saturday’s tally. A total of 1,973 people have died from the virus, up nine from Saturday.

The world has seen over 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus and over 312,000 deaths. The United States has counted 1.4 million cases and over 88,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,614

Deaths: 53

Hospitalizations: 334

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1022

Deaths: 67

Hospitalizations: 293

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 508

Deaths: 58

Hospitalizations: 145

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 849

Deaths: 81

Hospitalizations: 193

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 316

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 64

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 736

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 233

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 109

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 104

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 112

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 40

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 6

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.