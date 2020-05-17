Breaking News
Florida coronavirus: state tallies 777 additional cases of COVID-19 in Sunday report

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Over 700 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported in Florida Sunday morning by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH has counted 45,588 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is up by 777 cases from Saturday’s tally. A total of 1,973 people have died from the virus, up nine from Saturday.

The world has seen over 4.6 million cases of the coronavirus and over 312,000 deaths. The United States has counted 1.4 million cases and over 88,000 deaths.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,614
Deaths: 53
Hospitalizations: 334

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1022
Deaths: 67
Hospitalizations: 293

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 508
Deaths: 58
Hospitalizations: 145

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 849
Deaths: 81
Hospitalizations: 193

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 316
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 64

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 736
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 233

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 109
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 21

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 104
Deaths: 8
Hospitalizations: 34

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 112
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 28

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 40
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 6

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

