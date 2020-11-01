Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,865 new cases, 28 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,865 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 807,412.
The resident death toll increased to 16,789 after the state reported 28 new virus fatalities.
New cases reported:
- Sunday: 4,865
- Saturday: 2,331
- Friday: 5,592
- Thursday: 4,198
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 4,298
- Monday: 3,377
Percent positive: 7.38%
The health department received a whopping 114,757 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 7.38% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Saturday: 7.38%
- Friday: 7.98%
- Thursday: 7.22%
- Wednesday: 6.03%
- Tuesday: 6.49%
- Monday: 7.78%
- Sunday: 7.65%
Percent positivity: 4.32%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.32% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Saturday: 4.32%
- Friday: 6.32%
- Thursday: 5.89%
- Wednesday: 4.90%
- Tuesday: 5.44%
- Monday: 6.31%
- Sunday: 5.94%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 28
Florida reported 28 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,789 Floridians have died of the virus.
- Sunday: 28
- Saturday: 41
- Friday: 72
- Thursday: 77
- Wednesday: 66
- Tuesday: 56
- Monday: 20
Hospitalizations (49,404 since pandemic began):
- Sunday: 66
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 174
- Thursday: 289
- Wednesday: 210
- Tuesday: 231
- Monday: 74
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,391
Deaths: 816
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,018
Deaths: 823
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,699
Deaths: 344
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,403
Deaths: 330
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,973
Deaths: 244
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,189
Deaths: 623
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,787
Deaths: 175
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,691
Deaths: 118
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,294
Deaths: 135
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,618
Deaths: 16
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,865 new cases, 28 deaths
- Gov. Cuomo orders all travelers to New York to get tested for coronavirus
- Florida coronavirus: Percent positive nears 8%
- US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
- Rate of new home construction rises, creates new opportunities for workers amidst pandemic