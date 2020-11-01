Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,865 new cases, 28 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,865 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide case count to 807,412.

The resident death toll increased to 16,789 after the state reported 28 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

  • Sunday: 4,865
  • Saturday: 2,331
  • Friday: 5,592
  • Thursday: 4,198
  • Wednesday: 4,115
  • Tuesday: 4,298
  • Monday: 3,377

Percent positive: 7.38%

The health department received a whopping 114,757 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of the results received, 7.38% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Saturday: 7.38%
  • Friday: 7.98%
  • Thursday: 7.22%
  • Wednesday: 6.03%
  • Tuesday: 6.49%
  • Monday: 7.78%
  • Sunday: 7.65%

Percent positivity: 4.32%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.32% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 4.32%
  • Friday: 6.32%
  • Thursday: 5.89%
  • Wednesday: 4.90%
  • Tuesday: 5.44%
  • Monday: 6.31%
  • Sunday: 5.94%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 28

Florida reported 28 new virus fatalities among residents on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,789 Floridians have died of the virus.

  • Sunday: 28
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 72
  • Thursday: 77
  • Wednesday: 66
  • Tuesday: 56
  • Monday: 20

Hospitalizations (49,404 since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 66
  • Saturday: 153
  • Friday: 174
  • Thursday: 289
  • Wednesday: 210
  • Tuesday: 231
  • Monday: 74

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,391
Deaths: 816

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,018
Deaths: 823

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,699
Deaths: 344

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,403
Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,973
Deaths: 244

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,189
Deaths: 623

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,787
Deaths: 175

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,691
Deaths: 118

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,294
Deaths: 135

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,618
Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss