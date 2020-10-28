LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,115 new cases, 66 deaths

Coronavirus

Getty Premium Image – WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 790,426.

The resident death toll increased to 16,571 after the state reported 66 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 4,115
  • Tuesday: 4,298
  • Monday: 3,377
  • Sunday: 2,385
  • Saturday: 4,471
  • Friday: 3,689
  • Thursday: 5,557

Percent positive: 6.49%

The health department received 80,753 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 6.49% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 6.49%
  • Monday: 7.78%
  • Sunday: 7.65%
  • Saturday: 5.98%
  • Friday: 4.65%
  • Thursday: 4.78%
  • Wednesday: 6.97%

Percent positivity: 5.44%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.44% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 5.44%
  • Monday: 6.31%
  • Sunday: 5.94%
  • Saturday: 4.71%
  • Friday: 3.68%
  • Thursday: 4.00%
  • Wednesday: 5.62%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 66

Florida reported 66 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,505 Floridians have died of the virus.

  • Wednesday: 66
  • Tuesday: 56
  • Monday: 20
  • Sunday: 12
  • Saturday: 77
  • Friday: 73
  • Thursday: 57

Hospitalizations (48,722 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 210
  • Tuesday: 231
  • Monday: 74
  • Sunday: 80
  • Saturday: 174
  • Friday: 188
  • Thursday: 137

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,330
Deaths: 782

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,341
Deaths: 818

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,464
Deaths: 338

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,031
Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,697
Deaths: 238

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,742
Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,654
Deaths: 170

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,619
Deaths: 114

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,196
Deaths: 131

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,589
Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

