Florida coronavirus: State tallies 4,115 new cases, 66 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,115 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide case count to 790,426.

The resident death toll increased to 16,571 after the state reported 66 new virus fatalities.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 4,298

Monday: 3,377

Sunday: 2,385

Saturday: 4,471

Friday: 3,689

Thursday: 5,557

Percent positive: 6.49%

The health department received 80,753 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 6.49% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 6.49%

Monday: 7.78%

Sunday: 7.65%

Saturday: 5.98%

Friday: 4.65%

Thursday: 4.78%

Wednesday: 6.97%

Percent positivity: 5.44%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.44% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 5.44%

Monday: 6.31%

Sunday: 5.94%

Saturday: 4.71%

Friday: 3.68%

Thursday: 4.00%

Wednesday: 5.62%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 66

Florida reported 66 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. A total of 16,505 Floridians have died of the virus.

Wednesday: 66

Tuesday: 56

Monday: 20

Sunday: 12

Saturday: 77

Friday: 73

Thursday: 57

Hospitalizations (48,722 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 210

Tuesday: 231

Monday: 74

Sunday: 80

Saturday: 174

Friday: 188

Thursday: 137

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 47,330

Deaths: 782

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,341

Deaths: 818

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,464

Deaths: 338

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,031

Deaths: 330

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,697

Deaths: 238

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,742

Deaths: 615

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,654

Deaths: 170

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,619

Deaths: 114

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,196

Deaths: 131

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,589

Deaths: 16

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.