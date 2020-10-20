Florida coronavirus: State tallies 3,662 cases, percent positivity climbs above 6%

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 3,662 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest single-day reporting of infections since Oct. 11.
A total of 760,389 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 3,662
- Monday: 1,707
- Sunday: 2,539
- Saturday: 4,044
- Friday: 3,449
- Thursday: 3,356
Percent positive: 7.69%
The health department says it received 63,420 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 7.69% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 7.69%
- Sunday: 6.02%
- Saturday: 5.94%
- Friday: 6.39%
- Thursday: 5.32%
- Wednesday: 6.70%
Percent positivity: 6.17%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.17% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 6.17%
- Sunday: 4.86%
- Saturday: 4.68%
- Friday: 5.21%
- Thursday: 4.38%
- Wednesday: 5.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities (16,021):
The state reported 84 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Tuesday. The state now has a total of 16,105 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 84
- Monday: 54
- Sunday: 50
- Saturday: 87
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
Hospitalizations (47,352 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 72
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 114
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,538
Deaths: 751
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,169
Deaths: 801
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,057
Deaths: 311
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,584
Deaths: 320
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,238
Deaths: 224
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,837
Deaths: 589
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,458
Deaths: 156
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,443
Deaths: 103
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,045
Deaths: 131
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,534
Deaths: 13
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State tallies 3,662 cases, percent positivity climbs above 6%
- ‘Schools need to be open’: Gov. DeSantis says closing Florida schools should be off table moving forward, no matter what happens
- Restaurant owners fear pandemic in winter could end their livelihoods
- Tampa General Hospital planning permanent $8.2 million COVID-19 unit
- Create Girl Scout Cookie-inspired desserts with help from the pros