Florida coronavirus: State tallies 3,656 new cases, 61 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 3,656 new cases of coronavirus Saturday morning.

The new case count brings the total number of cases to 643,867.

The health department received 64,392 test results from labs across the state Friday. Of the test results received, 8.04% were positive. The state says there were 64,392 negative results and 5,632 positives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.99% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

The state reported 61 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. The Florida-resident death toll now stands at 11,811.

Florida also reported 245 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 39,912.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 37,981

Deaths: 558

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,259

Deaths: 669

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,601

Deaths: 266

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,338

Deaths: 216

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,566

Deaths: 464

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,230

Deaths: 183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,742

Deaths: 98

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,873

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,211

Deaths: 62

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,125

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

