Florida coronavirus: State tallies 300 more cases, 9 deaths from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Almost 31,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

In Saturday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 306 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,839. Over 4,800 people have been hospitalized and 1,055 have died.

Manatee County reported one new death in Friday morning’s update. Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties reported a new death Friday evening. Manatee County reported another two deaths in the evening update.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,041

Deaths: 21

Hospitalizations: 161

Demographics of Cases

Men: 491

Women: 505

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 677

Deaths: 24

Hospitalizations: 172

Demographics of Cases

Men: 301

Women: 335

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 318

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 112

Demographics of Cases

Men: 133

Women: 169

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 497

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 127

Demographics of Cases

Men: 204

Women: 290

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 233

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 52

Demographics of Cases

Men: 110

Women: 116

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 400

Deaths: 18

Hospitalizations: 120

Demographics of Cases

Men: 164

Women: 229

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 89

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 22

Demographics of Cases

Men: 42

Women: 41

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 76

Deaths: 7

Hospitalizations: 29

Demographics of Cases

Men: 40

Women: 35

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 95

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 25

Demographics of Cases

Men: 47

Women: 48

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 3

Demographics of Cases

Men: 3

Women: 5

Around the world, there are more than 2.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 198,000 people have died. The US has over 900.000 known cases and over 52,000 deaths.

There have been 781,109 recoveries across the world and 96,673 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.