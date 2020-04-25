Florida coronavirus: State tallies 300 more cases, 9 deaths from COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Almost 31,000 people in Florida have been infected with the novel coronavirus and more than 1,000 have died, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.
In Saturday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health, there were 306 new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 30,839. Over 4,800 people have been hospitalized and 1,055 have died.
Manatee County reported one new death in Friday morning’s update. Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties reported a new death Friday evening. Manatee County reported another two deaths in the evening update.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of known cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,041
Deaths: 21
Hospitalizations: 161
Demographics of Cases
Men: 491
Women: 505
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 677
Deaths: 24
Hospitalizations: 172
Demographics of Cases
Men: 301
Women: 335
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 318
Deaths: 32
Hospitalizations: 112
Demographics of Cases
Men: 133
Women: 169
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 497
Deaths: 42
Hospitalizations: 127
Demographics of Cases
Men: 204
Women: 290
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 233
Deaths: 4
Hospitalizations: 52
Demographics of Cases
Men: 110
Women: 116
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 400
Deaths: 18
Hospitalizations: 120
Demographics of Cases
Men: 164
Women: 229
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 89
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 22
Demographics of Cases
Men: 42
Women: 41
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 76
Deaths: 7
Hospitalizations: 29
Demographics of Cases
Men: 40
Women: 35
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 95
Deaths: 9
Hospitalizations: 25
Demographics of Cases
Men: 47
Women: 48
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10
Deaths: 0
Hospitalizations: 3
Demographics of Cases
Men: 3
Women: 5
Around the world, there are more than 2.8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 198,000 people have died. The US has over 900.000 known cases and over 52,000 deaths.
There have been 781,109 recoveries across the world and 96,673 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.