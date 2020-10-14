Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,883 new cases, 64 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,883 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in addition to 64 additional deaths and 257 more hospital admissions.
There are now 741,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Cases reported:
- Wednesday: 2,883
- Tuesday: 2,725
- Monday: 1,533
- Sunday: 5,570
- Friday: 2,908
- Thursday: 3,306
Percent positive: 6.65%
The health department says it received 57,269 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 6.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 6.65%
- Monday: 6.26%
- Sunday: 5.17%
- Saturday: 4.44%
- Friday: 9.24%
- Thursday: 5.13%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
Percent positivity: 4.94%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.94% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 4.94%
- Monday: 4.99%
- Sunday: 4.28%
- Saturday: 3.47%
- Friday: 7.88%
- Thursday: 4.13%
- Wednesday: 4.57%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,595):
The state reported 64 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 64
- Tuesday: 119
- Monday: 48
- Sunday: 178
- Friday: 118
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 137
Hospitalizations (46,482 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 257
- Tuesday: 210
- Monday: 91
- Sunday: 249
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 224
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,410
Deaths: 720
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,344
Deaths: 788
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,139
Deaths: 310
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,704
Deaths: 291
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,264
Deaths: 563
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,915
Deaths: 219
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,305
Deaths: 149
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,386
Deaths: 100
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,971
Deaths: 124
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,472
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
