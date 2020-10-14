Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,883 new cases, 64 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus in world. Novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Concept of coronavirus.

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,883 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in addition to 64 additional deaths and 257 more hospital admissions.

There are now 741,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 2,883
  • Tuesday: 2,725
  • Monday: 1,533
  • Sunday: 5,570
  • Friday: 2,908
  • Thursday: 3,306

Percent positive: 6.65%

The health department says it received 57,269 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 6.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 6.65%
  • Monday: 6.26%
  • Sunday: 5.17%
  • Saturday: 4.44%
  • Friday: 9.24%
  • Thursday: 5.13%
  • Wednesday: 5.54%

Percent positivity: 4.94%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.94% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 4.94%
  • Monday: 4.99%
  • Sunday: 4.28%
  • Saturday: 3.47%
  • Friday: 7.88%
  • Thursday: 4.13%
  • Wednesday: 4.57%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,595):

The state reported 64 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 64
  • Tuesday: 119
  • Monday: 48
  • Sunday: 178
  • Friday: 118
  • Thursday: 164
  • Wednesday: 137

Hospitalizations (46,482 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 257
  • Tuesday: 210
  • Monday: 91
  • Sunday: 249
  • Friday: 192
  • Thursday: 224

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,410
Deaths: 720

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,344
Deaths: 788

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,139
Deaths: 310

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,704
Deaths: 291

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,264
Deaths: 563

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,915
Deaths: 219

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,305
Deaths: 149

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,386
Deaths: 100

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,971
Deaths: 124

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,472
Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss