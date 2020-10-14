Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,883 new cases, 64 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,883 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday in addition to 64 additional deaths and 257 more hospital admissions.

There are now 741,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Cases reported:

Wednesday: 2,883

Tuesday: 2,725

Monday: 1,533

Sunday: 5,570

Friday: 2,908

Thursday: 3,306

Percent positive: 6.65%

The health department says it received 57,269 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 6.65% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 6.65%

Monday: 6.26%

Sunday: 5.17%

Saturday: 4.44%

Friday: 9.24%

Thursday: 5.13%

Wednesday: 5.54%

Percent positivity: 4.94%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.94% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 4.94%

Monday: 4.99%

Sunday: 4.28%

Saturday: 3.47%

Friday: 7.88%

Thursday: 4.13%

Wednesday: 4.57%

Florida Resident Fatalities (15,595):

The state reported 64 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 64

Tuesday: 119

Monday: 48

Sunday: 178

Friday: 118

Thursday: 164

Wednesday: 137

Hospitalizations (46,482 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 257

Tuesday: 210

Monday: 91

Sunday: 249

Friday: 192

Thursday: 224

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 44,410

Deaths: 720

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,344

Deaths: 788

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,139

Deaths: 310

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,704

Deaths: 291

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,264

Deaths: 563

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,915

Deaths: 219

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,305

Deaths: 149

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,386

Deaths: 100

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,971

Deaths: 124

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,472

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

