Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,811 new cases, 74 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported 2,811 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

There are now 714,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The health department also reported 74 new deaths on Saturday. The Florida resident death toll stands at 14,628.

There were 134 new hospitalizations. The state has counted 44,623 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

New cases reported (714,615total):

Saturday: 2,811

Friday: 2,660

Thursday: 2,628

Wednesday: 1,948

Tuesday: 3,266

Monday: 738

Percent positive: 5.98%

The health department says it received 63,829 test results from labs across the state on Friday. Of all the test results received, 5.98% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Friday: 5.98%

Thursday: 4.92%

Wednesday: 5.98%

Tuesday: 6.35%

Monday: 6.67%

Sunday: 5.37%

Percent positivity: 4.79%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.79% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Friday: 4.79%

Thursday: 3.77%

Wednesday: 4.65%

Tuesday: 5.03%

Monday: 5.01%

Sunday: 4.23%

Florida Resident Fatalities (14,628):

The state reported 74 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Saturday: 74

Friday: 110

Thursday: 129

Wednesday: 172

Tuesday: 106

Monday: 5

Hospitalizations (44,623 since pandemic began):

Saturday: 134

Friday: 169

Thursday: 212

Wednesday: 253

Tuesday: 249

Monday: 73

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 42,565

Deaths: 660

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,347

Deaths: 759

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,681

Deaths: 291

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,270

Deaths: 263

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,217

Deaths: 531

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,411

Deaths: 209

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,215

Deaths: 132

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,206

Deaths: 91

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,798

Deaths: 107

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,380

Deaths: 11

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

