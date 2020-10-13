Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,725 new cases, 119 deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,725 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday in addition to 119 new deaths and 210 new hospitalizations.
There are now 738,749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Cases reported: (738,749)
- Tuesday: 2,725
- Monday: 1,533
- Sunday: 5,570
- Friday: 2,908
- Thursday: 3,306
- Wednesday: 2,582
Percent positive: 6.26%
The health department says it received 58,779 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 6.26% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 6.26%
- Sunday: 5.17%
- Saturday: 4.44%
- Friday: 9.24%
- Thursday: 5.13%
- Wednesday: 5.54%
Percent positivity: 4.99%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.99% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 4.99%
- Sunday: 4.28%
- Saturday: 3.47%
- Friday: 7.88%
- Thursday: 4.13%
- Wednesday: 4.57%
Florida Resident Fatalities (15,531):
The state reported 119 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 119
- Monday: 48
- Sunday: 178
- Friday: 118
- Thursday: 164
- Wednesday: 137
Hospitalizations (46,225 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 210
- Monday: 91
- Sunday: 249
- Friday: 192
- Thursday: 224
- Wednesday: 255
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 44,256
Deaths: 709
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,215
Deaths: 783
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,173
Deaths: 303
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,684
Deaths: 286
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,157
Deaths: 557
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,871
Deaths: 219
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,362
Deaths: 148
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,356
Deaths: 100
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,950
Deaths: 118
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,457
Deaths: 11
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.