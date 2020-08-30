Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,583 new cases, 14 deaths

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus for the fifteenth straight day Sunday.

The state verified 2,583 new positive cases Sunday. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.14% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Saturday, 7.30% were positive. The state counted 4,384 total positive results and 55,690 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 14 total virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 621,586 infections, and 11,119 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, the state also reported 96 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,410.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,623

Deaths: 545

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,667

Deaths: 650

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,282

Deaths: 258

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,101

Deaths: 202

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,746

Deaths: 442

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,938

Deaths: 173

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,543

Deaths: 83

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,804

Deaths: 67

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,063

Deaths: 57

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,084

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST STORIES: