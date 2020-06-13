Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,581 more COVID-19 cases, largest spike recorded

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 2,500 more positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the largest single day spike of cases since the department started counting.

New numbers released by state health officials Saturday morning show the state has a total of 73,552 cases, up 2,581 since Friday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in 10 of the last 11 days. This is the largest spike and first 2,000-plus case count in a single day since the health department began reporting the cases.

The death toll increased to 2,925 Saturday, as 48 additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,874.

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 114,800 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.6 million cases have been reported. There have been over 426,000 global deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,442

Deaths: 99

Hospitalizations: 526

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,051

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 451

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 718

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 170

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,343

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 236

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 489

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 90

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,401

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 372

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 129

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 168

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 43

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 140

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 185

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

