Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,521 new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,521 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (683,754 total):

  • Sunday: 2,521
  • Saturday: 3,573
  • Friday: 3,204
  • Thursday: 3,255
  • Wednesday: 2,355
  • Tuesday: 3,116
  • Monday: 1,736

Percent positive: 6.23%

The health department says it received 60,205 test results from labs across the state on Saturday. Of all the test results received, 6.23% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Saturday: 6.23%
  • Friday: 5.70%
  • Thursday: 5.33%
  • Wednesday: 5.68%
  • Tuesday: 5.78%
  • Monday: 5.59%

Percent positivity: 4.64%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.64% on Saturday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Saturday: 4.64%
  • Friday: 4.53%
  • Thursday: 4.18%
  • Wednesday: 4.46%
  • Tuesday: 4.47%
  • Monday: 4.22%
  • Sunday: 3.91%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,296 total):

The state reported nine new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Sunday: 9
  • Saturday: 62
  • Friday: 139
  • Thursday: 147
  • Wednesday: 152
  • Tuesday: 145
  • Monday: 34

Hospitalizations (42,453 since pandemic began):

  • Sunday: 79
  • Saturday: 140
  • Friday: 187
  • Thursday: 196
  • Wednesday: 197
  • Tuesday: 280
  • Monday: 77

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,387
Deaths: 604

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,292
Deaths: 721

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,040
Deaths: 277

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,783
Deaths: 246

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,967
Deaths: 507

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,756
Deaths: 199

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,982
Deaths: 112

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,057
Deaths: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,598
Deaths: 84

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,267
Deaths: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

