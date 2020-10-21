Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,145 cases, 105 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 2,145 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

A total of 762,534 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 2,145

Tuesday: 3,662

Monday: 1,707

Sunday: 2,539

Saturday: 4,044

Friday: 3,449

Percent positive: 7.69%

The health department says it received 34,718 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 8.03% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 8.03%

Monday: 7.69%

Sunday: 6.02%

Saturday: 5.94%

Friday: 6.39%

Thursday: 5.32%

Percent positivity: 6.74%

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.74% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 6.74%

Monday: 6.17%

Sunday: 4.86%

Saturday: 4.68%

Friday: 5.21%

Thursday: 4.38%

Florida Resident Fatalities (16,210):

The state reported 105 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Tuesday. The state now has a total of 16,105 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 105

Tuesday: 84

Monday: 54

Sunday: 50

Saturday: 87

Friday: 94

Thursday: 141

Hospitalizations (47,352 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 72

Sunday: 77

Saturday: 114

Friday: 169

Thursday: 211

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 45,948

Deaths: 755

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,422

Deaths: 805

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,156

Deaths: 326

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,674

Deaths: 323

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,316

Deaths: 227

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,061

Deaths: 593

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,493

Deaths: 162

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,478

Deaths: 105

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,070

Deaths: 131

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,547

Deaths: 14

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.