Florida coronavirus: State tallies 2,145 cases, 105 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 2,145 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.
A total of 762,534 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Florida since the beginning of the pandemic.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 2,145
- Tuesday: 3,662
- Monday: 1,707
- Sunday: 2,539
- Saturday: 4,044
- Friday: 3,449
Percent positive: 7.69%
The health department says it received 34,718 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of all the test results received, 8.03% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 8.03%
- Monday: 7.69%
- Sunday: 6.02%
- Saturday: 5.94%
- Friday: 6.39%
- Thursday: 5.32%
Percent positivity: 6.74%
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.74% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 6.74%
- Monday: 6.17%
- Sunday: 4.86%
- Saturday: 4.68%
- Friday: 5.21%
- Thursday: 4.38%
Florida Resident Fatalities (16,210):
The state reported 105 new Florida-resident virus fatalities on Tuesday. The state now has a total of 16,105 coronavirus-related deaths of Florida residents. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 105
- Tuesday: 84
- Monday: 54
- Sunday: 50
- Saturday: 87
- Friday: 94
- Thursday: 141
Hospitalizations (47,352 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 72
- Sunday: 77
- Saturday: 114
- Friday: 169
- Thursday: 211
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 45,948
Deaths: 755
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,422
Deaths: 805
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,156
Deaths: 326
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,674
Deaths: 323
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,316
Deaths: 227
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 22,061
Deaths: 593
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,493
Deaths: 162
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,478
Deaths: 105
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,070
Deaths: 131
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,547
Deaths: 14
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.