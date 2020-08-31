LIVE NOW: DeSantis holds press conference after Florida reports lowest single-day increase in cases since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported fewer than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus Monday. While it was after a slower weekend of testing, it’s the fewest daily case increase since mid-June.
The state verified 1,885 new positive cases from Sunday testing. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.52% positivity rate.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.
Of all test results received Sunday, 8.03% were positive. The state counted 3,172 total positive results and 36,335 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The state reported 68 total virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
The state has tallied a total of 623,471 infections, and 11,187 resident deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reported 85 new COVID-related hospitalizations Monday. The total hospitalizations now stand at 38,495.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 36,973
Deaths: 551
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,782
Deaths: 658
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,317
Deaths: 258
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,146
Deaths: 202
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,953
Deaths: 443
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,997
Deaths: 180
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,598
Deaths: 83
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,816
Deaths: 67
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,088
Deaths: 57
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,090
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
