Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,838 new cases on Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,838 new cases of coronavirus Monday.

The new cases added Monday brings the total to 648,269.

The health department received 46,390 test results from labs across the state Sunday. Of the test results received, 6.35% were positive. The state says there were 43,445 negative results and 2,945 positives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.55% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

The state reported 22 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. The Florida-resident death toll now stands at 11,871.

Florida also reported 59 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 40,083.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,242

Deaths: 562

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 20,277

Deaths: 672

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,546

Deaths: 266

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,347

Deaths: 216

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,737

Deaths: 468

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,260

Deaths: 183

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,770

Deaths: 99

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,900

Deaths: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,307

Deaths: 64

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,159

Deaths: 9

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

