Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,838 new cases on Labor Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,838 new cases of coronavirus Monday.
The new cases added Monday brings the total to 648,269.
The health department received 46,390 test results from labs across the state Sunday. Of the test results received, 6.35% were positive. The state says there were 43,445 negative results and 2,945 positives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.55% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
The state reported 22 total Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged. The Florida-resident death toll now stands at 11,871.
Florida also reported 59 new COVID-related hospitalizations. The total hospitalizations now stand at 40,083.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,242
Deaths: 562
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 20,277
Deaths: 672
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,546
Deaths: 266
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,347
Deaths: 216
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,737
Deaths: 468
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,260
Deaths: 183
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,770
Deaths: 99
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,900
Deaths: 69
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,307
Deaths: 64
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,159
Deaths: 9
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
