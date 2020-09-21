Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,685 new cases, positivity rate remains steady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,685 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (685,439 total):
- Monday: 1,685
- Sunday: 2,521
- Saturday: 3,573
- Friday: 3,204
- Thursday: 3,255
- Wednesday: 2,355
- Tuesday: 3,116
Percent positive: 6.13%
The health department says it received 43,198 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 6.13% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 5.70%
- Thursday: 5.33%
- Wednesday: 5.68%
- Tuesday: 5.78%
- Monday: 5.59%
Percent positivity: 4.36%
The percent positivity for new cases was 4.36% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 4.36%
- Saturday: 4.64%
- Friday: 4.53%
- Thursday: 4.18%
- Wednesday: 4.46%
- Tuesday: 4.47%
- Monday: 4.22%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,317 total):
The state reported nine new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 21
- Sunday: 9
- Saturday: 62
- Friday: 139
- Thursday: 147
- Wednesday: 152
- Tuesday: 145
Hospitalizations (42,543 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 90
- Sunday: 79
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: 187
- Thursday: 196
- Wednesday: 197
- Tuesday: 280
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,697
Deaths: 604
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,413
Deaths: 728
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,123
Deaths: 277
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,838
Deaths: 247
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,174
Deaths: 507
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,833
Deaths: 205
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,014
Deaths: 113
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,638
Deaths: 86
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,292
Deaths: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
