Florida coronavirus: State tallies 1,685 new cases, positivity rate remains steady

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 1,685 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (685,439 total):

  • Monday: 1,685
  • Sunday: 2,521
  • Saturday: 3,573
  • Friday: 3,204
  • Thursday: 3,255
  • Wednesday: 2,355
  • Tuesday: 3,116

Percent positive: 6.13%

The health department says it received 43,198 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of all the test results received, 6.13% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Sunday: 6.13%
  • Saturday: 6.23%
  • Friday: 5.70%
  • Thursday: 5.33%
  • Wednesday: 5.68%
  • Tuesday: 5.78%
  • Monday: 5.59%

Percent positivity: 4.36%

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.36% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Sunday: 4.36%
  • Saturday: 4.64%
  • Friday: 4.53%
  • Thursday: 4.18%
  • Wednesday: 4.46%
  • Tuesday: 4.47%
  • Monday: 4.22%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,317 total):

The state reported nine new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Monday: 21
  • Sunday: 9
  • Saturday: 62
  • Friday: 139
  • Thursday: 147
  • Wednesday: 152
  • Tuesday: 145

Hospitalizations (42,543 since pandemic began):

  • Monday: 90
  • Sunday: 79
  • Saturday: 140
  • Friday: 187
  • Thursday: 196
  • Wednesday: 197
  • Tuesday: 280

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,697
Deaths: 604

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,413
Deaths: 728

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,123
Deaths: 277

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,838
Deaths: 247

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,174
Deaths: 507

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,833
Deaths: 205

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,014
Deaths: 113

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,638
Deaths: 86

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,292
Deaths: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss