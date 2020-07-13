Florida coronavirus: State tallies 12,624 new cases, second-highest daily increase to date

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of people who have been infected in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 282,435.

According to the latest daily report from the Florida Department of Health, 12,624 new positive results were received Sunday.

Monday’s report revealed the second-largest spike we’ve seen so far after the record 15,300 new cases that the state received on Saturday and reported on Sunday. The cases in Florida alone that day totaled more than the number of new cases in all of Europe.

The health department reported a very large number of test results received Sunday — 112,264. That’s on the heels of more than 142,000 test results received on Saturday.

Sunday’s overall percent of positive labs was 12.90%, which means 12.90% of the 112,264 tests counted Sunday were positive. The state reported 97,783 negative results and 14,481 positives. The positive results includes people who have tested positive more than once.

The percent positivity for new cases only was 11.51%. That’s the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Florida’s overall percent positive since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 10.7%. A total of 2,642,613 people have been tested. Of that, 282,435 have come back positive.

There were 227 more hospitalizations tallied on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 18,498 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by 35 and is now up to 4,277 total throughout the state.

Late last week, Florida finally started releasing the number of current coronavirus hospitalizations broken down by county. As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, there are 8,056 people hospitalized throughout the state.

In the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County has 265 hospitalizations while Pinellas County has 215, Polk County has 142 and Sarasota County has 129.

State data on Friday showed a total of 52 Florida hospitals had no available intensive care unit beds – including six facilities in Hillsborough County.

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Sunday’s median age was 41.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 57,581 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 21% of the state’s total. Of those cases, only 6% are hospitalized and 1% have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,723

Deaths: 188

Hospitalizations: 813

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,358

Deaths: 236

Hospitalizations: 937

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,180

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 262

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,214

Deaths: 140

Hospitalizations: 358

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,601

Deaths: 141

Hospitalizations: 585

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,037

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 272

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 900

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 85

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 554

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 85

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 576

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 62

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 601

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

