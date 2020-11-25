LIVE NOW /
Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 960,000 total cases

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,376 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 961,676.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 8,376
  • Tuesday: 8,555
  • Monday: 6,331
  • Sunday: 6,586
  • Saturday: 8,410

Percent positive:

The health department received 116,762 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 8.94% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 8.94%
  • Monday: 9.20%
  • Sunday: 8.91%
  • Saturday: 8.48%
  • Friday: 8.26%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.10% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 7.10%
  • Monday: 7.47%
  • Sunday: 7.01%
  • Saturday: 6.60%
  • Friday: 6.79%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,254 total

Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 97
  • Tuesday: 72
  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 61
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 79

Hospitalizations (54,133 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 236
  • Tuesday: 328
  • Monday: 96
  • Sunday: 137
  • Saturday: 175

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,497
Deaths: 904

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,795
Deaths: 884

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,920
Deaths: 387

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,218
Deaths: 368

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,131
Deaths: 270

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,883
Deaths: 671

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,750
Deaths: 205

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,652
Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,498
Deaths: 160

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,743
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

