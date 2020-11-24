Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 950,000 total cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Premium Image / WFLA Use Only

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,555 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 953,300.

New cases reported:

  • Tuesday: 8,555
  • Monday: 6,331
  • Sunday: 6,586
  • Saturday: 8,410
  • Friday: 9,085

Percent positive:

The health department received 108,939 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.20% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 9.20%
  • Sunday: 8.91%
  • Saturday: 8.48%
  • Friday: 8.26%
  • Thursday: 8.97%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.47% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 7.47%
  • Sunday: 7.01%
  • Saturday: 6.60%
  • Friday: 6.79%
  • Thursday: 7.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,157 total

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 72
  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 61
  • Saturday: 41
  • Friday: 79

Hospitalizations (53,897 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 328
  • Monday: 96
  • Sunday: 137
  • Saturday: 175
  • Friday: 226

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,166
Deaths: 892

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,464
Deaths: 881

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,757
Deaths: 382

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,065
Deaths: 367

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,982
Deaths: 267

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,691
Deaths: 669

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,697
Deaths: 202

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,598
Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,408
Deaths: 158

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,738
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss