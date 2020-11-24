Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 950,000 total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,555 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 953,300.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 8,555

Monday: 6,331

Sunday: 6,586

Saturday: 8,410

Friday: 9,085

Percent positive:

The health department received 108,939 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.20% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 9.20%

Sunday: 8.91%

Saturday: 8.48%

Friday: 8.26%

Thursday: 8.97%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.47% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 7.47%

Sunday: 7.01%

Saturday: 6.60%

Friday: 6.79%

Thursday: 7.64%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,157 total

Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 72

Monday: 94

Sunday: 61

Saturday: 41

Friday: 79

Hospitalizations (53,897 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 328

Monday: 96

Sunday: 137

Saturday: 175

Friday: 226

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 56,166

Deaths: 892

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,464

Deaths: 881

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,757

Deaths: 382

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,065

Deaths: 367

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,982

Deaths: 267

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,691

Deaths: 669

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,697

Deaths: 202

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,598

Deaths: 143

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,408

Deaths: 158

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,738

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.