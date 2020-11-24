Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 950,000 total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 8,555 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 953,300.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 8,555
- Monday: 6,331
- Sunday: 6,586
- Saturday: 8,410
- Friday: 9,085
Percent positive:
The health department received 108,939 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.20% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 9.20%
- Sunday: 8.91%
- Saturday: 8.48%
- Friday: 8.26%
- Thursday: 8.97%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.47% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 7.47%
- Sunday: 7.01%
- Saturday: 6.60%
- Friday: 6.79%
- Thursday: 7.64%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,157 total
Florida reported 72 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 72
- Monday: 94
- Sunday: 61
- Saturday: 41
- Friday: 79
Hospitalizations (53,897 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 328
- Monday: 96
- Sunday: 137
- Saturday: 175
- Friday: 226
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 56,166
Deaths: 892
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,464
Deaths: 881
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 12,757
Deaths: 382
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,065
Deaths: 367
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,982
Deaths: 267
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,691
Deaths: 669
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,697
Deaths: 202
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,598
Deaths: 143
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,408
Deaths: 158
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,738
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
