Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 40,000 cases of COVID-19

TAMPA (WFLA) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida has surpassed 40,000, with over 7,000 hospitalizations and 1,700 deaths, according to the latest numbers by the Florida Dept. of Health.

FDOH is reporting 40,001 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, which is up 802 cases since Friday’s report. A total of 7,093 patients have been hospitalized, and 1,715 have died.

There are now over 3.9 million cases of the virus around the world, and more than 275,000 people have died. The US has more than 1.2 million known cases and over 77,000 deaths.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

