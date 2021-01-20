Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 1.6 million cases, 454 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,914 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon surpassing 1.6 million cases since the start of the pandemic.
Florida is now the third state in the U.S. to reach 1.5 million coronavirus cases, after California (now over 3 million cases) and Texas (2.1 million).
The state also announced 454 new hospitalizations, this is the highest since Dec. 29.
New cases reported (1,601,011 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 11,914
- Tuesday: 9,816
- Monday: 8,002
- Sunday: 11,093
- Saturday: 12,119
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 129,412 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.22% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 13.22%
- Monday: 11.83%
- Sunday: 12.56%
- Saturday: 12.24%
- Friday: 10.91%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.73% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 10.73%
- Monday: 8.97%
- Sunday: 9.19%
- Saturday: 9.10%
- Friday: 8.55%
New Florida resident fatalities (24,578 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 142 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,436. The total of non-resident deaths is 387.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 142
- Tuesday: 162
- Monday: 137
- Sunday: 133
- Saturday: 205
New hospitalizations (68,932 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 454
- Tuesday: 308
- Monday: 173
- Sunday: 207
- Saturday: 327
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,066,107 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 34,312
- Monday: 24,079
- Saturday: 70,086
- Friday: 88,313
- Thursday: 74,549
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 94,012
Deaths: 1,198
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 55,241
Deaths: 1,206
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,037
Deaths: 563
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 26,602
Deaths: 464
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,367
Deaths: 470
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 46,486
Deaths: 909
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,127
Deaths: 326
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,970
Deaths: 236
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,036
Deaths: 319
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,442
Deaths: 22
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.