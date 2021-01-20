Florida coronavirus: State surpasses 1.6 million cases, 454 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 11,914 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon surpassing 1.6 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

Florida is now the third state in the U.S. to reach 1.5 million coronavirus cases, after California (now over 3 million cases) and Texas (2.1 million).

The state also announced 454 new hospitalizations, this is the highest since Dec. 29.

New cases reported (1,601,011 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 11,914

Tuesday: 9,816

Monday: 8,002

Sunday: 11,093

Saturday: 12,119

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 129,412 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 13.22% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 13.22%

Monday: 11.83%

Sunday: 12.56%

Saturday: 12.24%

Friday: 10.91%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.73% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 10.73%

Monday: 8.97%

Sunday: 9.19%

Saturday: 9.10%

Friday: 8.55%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,578 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 142 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Wednesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,436. The total of non-resident deaths is 387.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 142

Tuesday: 162

Monday: 137

Sunday: 133

Saturday: 205

New hospitalizations (68,932 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 454

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 173

Sunday: 207

Saturday: 327

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,066,107 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 34,312

Monday: 24,079

Saturday: 70,086

Friday: 88,313

Thursday: 74,549

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 94,012

Deaths: 1,198

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 55,241

Deaths: 1,206

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,037

Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,602

Deaths: 464

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,367

Deaths: 470

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,486

Deaths: 909

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,127

Deaths: 326

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,970

Deaths: 236

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,036

Deaths: 319

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,442

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.