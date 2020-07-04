TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported nearly 11,500 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, a new single-day record for the state

The state reported 11,458 additional cases of COVID-19 along with 18 deaths on Saturday. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths since the outbreak began. More than 15,700 people have been hospitalized.

The state has tested more than 2 million people and reported 1,956,445 tests came back negative.

8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,607

Deaths: 150

Hospitalizations: 663

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,041

Deaths: 184

Hospitalizations: 727

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,021

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 221

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,529

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 131

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,886

Deaths: 105

Hospitalizations: 493

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 514

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 47

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 394

Deaths: 11

Hospitalizations: 69

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 372

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 41

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 498

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 43

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: