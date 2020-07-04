TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported nearly 11,500 cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, a new single-day record for the state
The state reported 11,458 additional cases of COVID-19 along with 18 deaths on Saturday. There have been 190,052 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,702 deaths since the outbreak began. More than 15,700 people have been hospitalized.
The state has tested more than 2 million people and reported 1,956,445 tests came back negative.
8 On Your Side has repeatedly heard from viewers who have struggled to get access to coronavirus tests throughout the bay area. It’s an issue we brought to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attention when he visited Tampa last week. DeSantis told us capacity would be expanded at testing sites and that the state would help if needed.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Saturday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,607
Deaths: 150
Hospitalizations: 663
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,041
Deaths: 184
Hospitalizations: 727
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,021
Deaths: 98
Hospitalizations: 221
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,529
Deaths: 98
Hospitalizations: 131
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,886
Deaths: 105
Hospitalizations: 493
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 514
Deaths: 5
Hospitalizations: 47
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 394
Deaths: 11
Hospitalizations: 69
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 372
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 41
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 498
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 43
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
