Florida coronavirus: State tallies 9k new cases, record-high daily death count

TAMPA (WFLA) — Health officials reported the highest daily increase of coronavirus deaths in Florida residents on Tuesday.

The state reported 9,194 new cases of coronavirus and 132 more deaths Tuesday morning. It is the highest daily death count we’ve seen, second only to the 120 that were reported on July 9. A total of 4,409 Florida residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Florida hospitals have taken in an additional 383 patients, the latest daily report says. That means 18,881 residents have been hospitalized since the pandemic began.

Late last week, Florida finally started releasing the number of current coronavirus hospitalizations broken down by county. As of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, there were 8,189 people hospitalized throughout the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday 2,000 additional contracted nurses would be spread throughout the state to respond to the virus outbreak.

The state received significantly fewer tests on Monday – a total of 67,160 – than it did the two days prior, which saw 255,231 combined.

Of the total tests received on Monday, 18.31% were positive. The state says it received 54,862 negative results and 12,298 positive cases. The positive results include people who have tested positive more than once – for example, those who tested positive initially and were tested again to see if they still have the virus.

The percent positivity for new cases was 15%, the highest percent positivity mark since July 8. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 59,310 confirmed cases in that age group, which is 21% of the state’s total. Of those cases, only 6% are hospitalized and 1% have died.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,723

Deaths: 188

Hospitalizations: 813

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,358

Deaths: 236

Hospitalizations: 937

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,180

Deaths: 100

Hospitalizations: 262

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,214

Deaths: 140

Hospitalizations: 358

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,601

Deaths: 141

Hospitalizations: 585

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,037

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 272

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 900

Deaths: 8

Hospitalizations: 85

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 554

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 85

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 576

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 62

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 601

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 51

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.