Florida coronavirus: State reports another 2,000-plus cases second day in a row

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Dept. of Health reported over 2,000 more positive cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row Sunday.

New numbers released by state health officials Sunday morning show the state has a total of 75,568 cases, up 2,016 since Saturday.

Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 cases of coronavirus in 11 of the last 12 days. The health department reported the largest spike and first 2,000-plus case count Saturday when the state reported 2,581 cases.

As of Saturday, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall remains 5 percent, FDOH says.

The death toll increased to 2,931 Sunday, as six additional deaths were reported. Hospitalizations across the state sit at 11,942

Over two million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States and the country has seen over 115,800 deaths.

Worldwide, over 7.8 million cases have been reported. There have been over 430,000 global deaths.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases across Tampa Bay as of Sunday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,552

Deaths: 99

Hospitalizations: 532

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,183

Deaths: 102

Hospitalizations: 460

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 744

Deaths: 91

Hospitalizations: 172

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,368

Deaths: 115

Hospitalizations: 236

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 510

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 90

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,453

Deaths: 75

Hospitalizations: 376

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 134

Deaths: 5

Hospitalizations: 27

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 169

Deaths: 9

Hospitalizations: 43

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 143

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 33

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 192

Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: