Florida coronavirus: State sees 2,470 new cases, uptick in percent positivity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,470 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and an uptick in both percent positive and percent positivity.

Here’s the latest data from the DOH:

New cases reported (687,909total):

  • Tuesday: 2,470
  • Monday: 1,685
  • Sunday: 2,521
  • Saturday: 3,573
  • Friday: 3,204
  • Thursday: 3,255
  • Wednesday: 2,355

Percent positive: 7.55%

The health department says it received 44,908 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 7.55% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 7.55%
  • Sunday: 6.13%
  • Saturday: 6.23%
  • Friday: 5.70%
  • Thursday: 5.33%
  • Wednesday: 5.68%
  • Tuesday: 5.78%

Percent positivity: 5.88%

The percent positivity for new cases was 5.88% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 5.88%
  • Sunday: 4.36%
  • Saturday: 4.64%
  • Friday: 4.53%
  • Thursday: 4.18%
  • Wednesday: 4.46%
  • Tuesday: 4.47%

Florida Resident Fatalities (13,416 total):

The state reported 99 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 99
  • Monday: 21
  • Sunday: 9
  • Saturday: 62
  • Friday: 139
  • Thursday: 147
  • Wednesday: 152

Hospitalizations (42,771 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 228
  • Monday: 90
  • Sunday: 79
  • Saturday: 140
  • Friday: 187
  • Thursday: 196
  • Wednesday: 197

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 40,697
Deaths: 604

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 21,413
Deaths: 728

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,123
Deaths: 277

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,838
Deaths: 247

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,174
Deaths: 507

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,833
Deaths: 205

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,014
Deaths: 113

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 81

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,638
Deaths: 86

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,292
Deaths: 10

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

