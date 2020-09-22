Florida coronavirus: State sees 2,470 new cases, uptick in percent positivity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health reported 2,470 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and an uptick in both percent positive and percent positivity.
Here’s the latest data from the DOH:
New cases reported (687,909total):
- Tuesday: 2,470
- Monday: 1,685
- Sunday: 2,521
- Saturday: 3,573
- Friday: 3,204
- Thursday: 3,255
- Wednesday: 2,355
Percent positive: 7.55%
The health department says it received 44,908 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of all the test results received, 7.55% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 7.55%
- Sunday: 6.13%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 5.70%
- Thursday: 5.33%
- Wednesday: 5.68%
- Tuesday: 5.78%
Percent positivity: 5.88%
The percent positivity for new cases was 5.88% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 5.88%
- Sunday: 4.36%
- Saturday: 4.64%
- Friday: 4.53%
- Thursday: 4.18%
- Wednesday: 4.46%
- Tuesday: 4.47%
Florida Resident Fatalities (13,416 total):
The state reported 99 new Florida-resident virus fatalities in the latest update. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 99
- Monday: 21
- Sunday: 9
- Saturday: 62
- Friday: 139
- Thursday: 147
- Wednesday: 152
Hospitalizations (42,771 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 228
- Monday: 90
- Sunday: 79
- Saturday: 140
- Friday: 187
- Thursday: 196
- Wednesday: 197
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 40,697
Deaths: 604
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 21,413
Deaths: 728
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,123
Deaths: 277
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,838
Deaths: 247
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,174
Deaths: 507
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,833
Deaths: 205
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,014
Deaths: 113
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,070
Deaths: 81
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,638
Deaths: 86
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,292
Deaths: 10
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- LIST: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 63 stores by the end of 2020
- Florida coronavirus: State sees 2,470 new cases, uptick in percent positivity
- Neurospa TMS Plus Episode 1
- 40% of Americans would rather give up their dog than their phone for a month, survey finds