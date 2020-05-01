Florida coronavirus: State seeing significant decrease in new cases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the expected peak of the coronavirus already passed in Florida, the state is finally seeing a significant slowing in new cases.

An update from Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva found that the state’s curve is flattening with a steady decline in new cases, something that will allow state officials to focus on restarting Florida’s economy.

Since April 23 when Florida had confirmed 1,225 new cases, the number of new cases per day have dropped dramatically. In the week following, the number of new cases reached 804, but then stayed below 800 and eventually decreased to 355 on Wednesday.

The data supports information being analyzed by 8 On Your Side, as we track the number of coronavirus cases in each county and zip code. Since Monday, Tampa Bay counties and those surrounding the area have slowed dramatically in new updates.

On Thursday, only three of the 249 local zip codes with confirmed cases saw an increase, giving some hope to those who have taken social distancing seriously.

The local zip code with the most confirmed cases – 34208 in Manatee County – has not had an increase in new cases in three days.

Statewide, the daily increases in new cases have dropped from more than six percent on April 24, to just over three percent on May 1.

Nearly 35,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 5,700 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, but state officials have announced plans to reopen the state for business starting Monday, May 4.