Florida coronavirus: State reports over 7k new cases, record high percent positivity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported more than 7,000 more cases of coronavirus on Tuesday with a record high percent positivity among new tests.

The state reported ‭exactly 7,347‬ new cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 213,794.

The health department reported 380 new hospitalizations and 63 new deaths. There have been 3,841 total deaths in Florida residents and 102 non-resident deaths. A total of 16,425 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 16.27% on Monday– a record high.

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 19.3% Monday– another record. The state says 39,169 negative test results were received while 9,369 people tested positive.

The state says it received 48,538 test results on Monday. That does not mean that’s how many people were tested that day, just how many lab results were received by the state.

According to Monday’s numbers, people in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of coronavirus cases throughout the state. There have been 43,675 people in that age group who have tested positive – about 21% of the state’s total cases. Only 6% of those cases result in hospitalizations and 1% result in death. The median age of positive tests Monday was 40 years old.

The chief of infectious diseases at Moffitt told us last month when coronavirus cases in Florida started spiking that ICU capacity was a concern for hospitals.

“I would say hospitals and all of their administrators are very concerned, they communicate with each other, and everybody is seeing the same increase in filling up their hospitals with coronavirus patients,” Dr. John Greene told 8 On Your Side’s Mahsa Saeidi on June 24.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration reported Sunday morning that four hospitals in Pinellas County had run out of ICU beds.

Baycare Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nishant Anand appeared on CNN this weekend and pointed out a positive: He says there are more recoveries now because doctors have a better grasp of how to treat the infected compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Monday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,677

Deaths: 158

Hospitalizations: 688

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,759

Deaths: 199

Hospitalizations: 764

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,191

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 223

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,785

Deaths: 132

Hospitalizations: 285

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,472

Deaths: 114

Hospitalizations: 506

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,850

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 178

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 557

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 50

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 416

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 70

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 399

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 45

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 509

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 44

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.