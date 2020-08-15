Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest percent positivity since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded 6,352 coronavirus cases and 228 more fatalities on Saturday.
The death toll climbed by 204 Saturday bringing the total to 9,480. This includes 9,345 Floridians and 135 non-Florida residents. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Saturday may not be from the past 24 hours.
Statewide, a total of 569,637 people have tested positive for the virus, up 6,352 from Friday. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 21 consecutive days.
A total of 33,661 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
Of the test results received Friday, 11% were positive. The state counted 10,549 positive results and 85,618 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
The percent positivity for new cases was 7.71% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
The last time the percent positivity dropped below 8% was June 21.
Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 107,680 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,997 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,697
Deaths: 457
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,469
Deaths: 541
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,661
Deaths: 245
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,605
Deaths: 174
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,107
Deaths: 352
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,348
Deaths: 145
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,161
Deaths: 55
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,548
Deaths: 40
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,708
Deaths: 38
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,006
Deaths: 8
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest percent positivity since June
- Real estate company employees claim CEO said ‘Take off your mask or you can go home’
- Oklahoma student who ‘knowingly had COVID-19’ attends first day of school
- If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news
- Florida reliant on tourism for pandemic economic recovery, but numbers remain bleak