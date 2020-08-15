Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest percent positivity since June

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida recorded 6,352 coronavirus cases and 228 more fatalities on Saturday.

The death toll climbed by 204 Saturday bringing the total to 9,480. This includes 9,345 Floridians and 135 non-Florida residents. The state’s report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Saturday may not be from the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 569,637 people have tested positive for the virus, up 6,352 from Friday. The state has tallied under 10,000 cases for 21 consecutive days.

A total of 33,661 people have been hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Of the test results received Friday, 11% were positive. The state counted 10,549 positive results and 85,618 negative test results. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The percent positivity for new cases was 7.71% on Friday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

The last time the percent positivity dropped below 8% was June 21.

Floridians in the 25 to 34 age group account for the largest percentage of cases throughout the state. There are 107,680 cases in that age group, 19% of the state’s total. Of those cases, 1,997 have been hospitalized and 64 have died.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,697

Deaths: 457

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,469

Deaths: 541

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,661

Deaths: 245

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,605

Deaths: 174

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,107

Deaths: 352

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,348

Deaths: 145

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,161

Deaths: 55

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,548

Deaths: 40

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,708

Deaths: 38

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,006

Deaths: 8

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

