Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest case increase since October

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 1,700 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,910,921.
Of note, this is the lowest single-day increase reported since Oct. 5, but also the lowest number of tests since that time.
New cases reported (1,910,921 total since start of pandemic):
- Monday: 1,700
- Sunday: 5,539
- Saturday: 5,459
- Friday: 5,922
- Thursday: 6,640
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 33,559 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.73% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Sunday: 8.73%
- Saturday: 9.80%
- Friday: 7.41%
- Thursday: 6.74%
- Wednesday: 6.86%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 6.32% on Sunday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 6.32%
- Saturday: 6.40%
- Friday: 5.61%
- Thursday: 5.18%
- Wednesday: 5.23%
New Florida resident fatalities (30,999 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 147 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,852. The total of non-resident deaths is 557.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 147
- Sunday: 118
- Saturday: 110
- Friday: 146
- Thursday: 138
New hospitalizations (79,426 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Monday: 82
- Sunday: 102
- Saturday: 221
- Friday: 277
- Thursday: 272
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):
- Sunday: 16,975
- Saturday: 43,879
- Friday: 78,612
- Thursday: 56,844
- Wednesday: 46,208
- Tuesday: 43,623
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 111,550
Deaths: 1,504
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,646
Deaths: 1,451
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,065
Deaths: 742
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,962
Deaths: 595
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,426
Deaths: 649
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,150
Deaths: 1,140
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,310
Deaths: 399
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 7,252
Deaths: 304
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,763
Deaths: 404
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,794
Deaths: 29
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.