Florida coronavirus: State reports lowest case increase since October

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 1,700 coronavirus cases Monday to bring the cumulative total to 1,910,921.

Of note, this is the lowest single-day increase reported since Oct. 5, but also the lowest number of tests since that time.

New cases reported (1,910,921 total since start of pandemic):

Monday: 1,700

Sunday: 5,539

Saturday: 5,459

Friday: 5,922

Thursday: 6,640

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 33,559 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 8.73% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Sunday: 8.73%

Saturday: 9.80%

Friday: 7.41%

Thursday: 6.74%

Wednesday: 6.86%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.32% on Sunday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 6.32%

Saturday: 6.40%

Friday: 5.61%

Thursday: 5.18%

Wednesday: 5.23%

New Florida resident fatalities (30,999 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 147 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 30,852. The total of non-resident deaths is 557.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 147

Sunday: 118

Saturday: 110

Friday: 146

Thursday: 138

New hospitalizations (79,426 cumulative since pandemic began):

Monday: 82

Sunday: 102

Saturday: 221

Friday: 277

Thursday: 272

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (3,017,661 total people vaccinated):

Sunday: 16,975

Saturday: 43,879

Friday: 78,612

Thursday: 56,844

Wednesday: 46,208

Tuesday: 43,623

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 111,550

Deaths: 1,504

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,646

Deaths: 1,451

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,065

Deaths: 742

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,962

Deaths: 595

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,426

Deaths: 649

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,150

Deaths: 1,140

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,310

Deaths: 399

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,252

Deaths: 304

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,763

Deaths: 404

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,794

Deaths: 29

