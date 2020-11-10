Florida coronavirus: State reports highest percent positivity since August

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,353 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 852,174.
The state reported the highest percent positivity rate since August 12.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 4,353
- Monday: 3,924
- Sunday: 6,820
- Saturday: 4,452
- Friday: 5,245
- Thursday: 6,257
Percent positive:
The health department received 56,548 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.64% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 9.64%
- Sunday: 10.00%
- Saturday: 7.67%
- Friday: 9.82%
- Thursday: 7.41%
- Wednesday: 7.35%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.34% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 8.34%
- Sunday: 8.07%
- Saturday: 6.23%
- Friday: 8.28%
- Thursday: 6.36%
- Wednesday: 6.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,248 total
Florida reported 69 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 69
- Monday: 58
- Sunday: 21
- Saturday: 86
- Friday: 53
- Thursday: 39
Hospitalizations (50,872 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 281
- Monday: 102
- Sunday: 63
- Saturday: 161
- Friday: 188
- Thursday: 188
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 50,986
Deaths: 847
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,803
Deaths: 833
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 10,398
Deaths: 352
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,125
Deaths: 340
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 11,863
Deaths: 250
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,296
Deaths: 642
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,048
Deaths: 180
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,991
Deaths: 125
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,638
Deaths: 143
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,655
Deaths: 17
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
