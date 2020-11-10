Florida coronavirus: State reports highest percent positivity since August

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida reported an additional 4,353 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide case count to 852,174.

The state reported the highest percent positivity rate since August 12.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 4,353

Monday: 3,924

Sunday: 6,820

Saturday: 4,452

Friday: 5,245

Thursday: 6,257

Percent positive:

The health department received 56,548 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 9.64% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 9.64%

Sunday: 10.00%

Saturday: 7.67%

Friday: 9.82%

Thursday: 7.41%

Wednesday: 7.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.34% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.34%

Sunday: 8.07%

Saturday: 6.23%

Friday: 8.28%

Thursday: 6.36%

Wednesday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 17,248 total

Florida reported 69 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 69

Monday: 58

Sunday: 21

Saturday: 86

Friday: 53

Thursday: 39

Hospitalizations (50,872 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 281

Monday: 102

Sunday: 63

Saturday: 161

Friday: 188

Thursday: 188

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 50,986

Deaths: 847

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,803

Deaths: 833

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,398

Deaths: 352

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,125

Deaths: 340

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 11,863

Deaths: 250

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,296

Deaths: 642

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,048

Deaths: 180

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,991

Deaths: 125

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,638

Deaths: 143

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,655

Deaths: 17

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

