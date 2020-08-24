Florida coronavirus: State reports another day below 3,000 cases, 5.2% positivity rate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida health officials reported a relatively low case count and positivity rate Monday morning following a weekend of testing.

Florida verified 2,258 new cases Monday, the fewest in over two months (June 15). It’s the ninth day in a row the daily case count has been below 5,000. Among the new cases, health officials reported a 5.20% positivity rate.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day.

Of all test results received Sunday, 8.28% were positive. The state counted 3,776 positive results and 41,827 negatives. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

The state reported 72 virus fatalities on Sunday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced Monday may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

The state has tallied a total of 602,829 infections and 10,397 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases:  35,660
Deaths: 530

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases:  19,334
Deaths: 612

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,100
Deaths: 248

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,956
Deaths: 181

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,266
Deaths: 407

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,727
Deaths: 157

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,432
Deaths: 70

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,734
Deaths: 53

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,965
Deaths: 48

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,057
Deaths: 8

