Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,994 new cases, 370 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 9,994 coronavirus cases Wednesday.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 9,994
- Tuesday: 8,847
- Monday: 6,658
- Sunday: 7,364
- Saturday: 6,276
Percent positive:
The health department received 122,939 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.87% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 10.87%
- Monday: 10.50%
- Sunday: 11.00%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 8.98%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.12% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 9.12%
- Monday: 8.69%
- Sunday: 8.40%
- Saturday: 7.85%
- Friday: 7.14%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,776 total
Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 97
- Tuesday: 82
- Monday: 97
- Sunday: 58
- Saturday: 79
Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 370
- Tuesday: 333
- Monday: 158
- Sunday: 115
- Saturday: 124
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 59,270
Deaths: 938
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,493
Deaths: 911
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 14,093
Deaths: 393
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,164
Deaths: 383
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,248
Deaths: 280
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,101
Deaths: 690
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,110
Deaths: 220
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,847
Deaths: 149
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,899
Deaths: 174
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,778
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.