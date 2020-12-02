Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,994 new cases, 370 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 9,994 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

New cases reported:

  • Wednesday: 9,994
  • Tuesday: 8,847
  • Monday: 6,658
  • Sunday: 7,364
  • Saturday: 6,276

Percent positive:

The health department received 122,939 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.87% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Tuesday: 10.87%
  • Monday: 10.50%
  • Sunday: 11.00%
  • Saturday: 10.06%
  • Friday: 8.98%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.12% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Tuesday: 9.12%
  • Monday: 8.69%
  • Sunday: 8.40%
  • Saturday: 7.85%
  • Friday: 7.14%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,776 total

Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Wednesday: 97
  • Tuesday: 82
  • Monday: 97
  • Sunday: 58
  • Saturday: 79

Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 370
  • Tuesday: 333
  • Monday: 158
  • Sunday: 115
  • Saturday: 124

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,270
Deaths: 938

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,493
Deaths: 911

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,093
Deaths: 393

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,164
Deaths: 383

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,248
Deaths: 280

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,101
Deaths: 690

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,110
Deaths: 220

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,847
Deaths: 149

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,899
Deaths: 174

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,778
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

