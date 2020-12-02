Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,994 new cases, 370 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 9,994 coronavirus cases Wednesday.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 9,994

Tuesday: 8,847

Monday: 6,658

Sunday: 7,364

Saturday: 6,276

Percent positive:

The health department received 122,939 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 10.87% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 10.87%

Monday: 10.50%

Sunday: 11.00%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 8.98%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.12% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 9.12%

Monday: 8.69%

Sunday: 8.40%

Saturday: 7.85%

Friday: 7.14%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,776 total

Florida reported 97 new virus fatalities among residents on Tuesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 97

Tuesday: 82

Monday: 97

Sunday: 58

Saturday: 79

Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 370

Tuesday: 333

Monday: 158

Sunday: 115

Saturday: 124

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 59,270

Deaths: 938

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,493

Deaths: 911

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 14,093

Deaths: 393

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,164

Deaths: 383

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,248

Deaths: 280

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,101

Deaths: 690

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,110

Deaths: 220

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,847

Deaths: 149

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,899

Deaths: 174

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,778

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.