Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,989 new cases as death toll nears 4,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,989 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 223,783 across the state. The number of deaths is 3,889, up 48 from Tuesday morning.
The health department reported 333 more hospitalizations on Wednesday. A total of 16,758 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state has tested a total of 2,322,389 people. Of the tests, 223,783 have come back positive.
The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 14.15% on Tuesday.
The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 17.3% .
Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Tuesday’s median age was 39.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Wednesday:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,996
Deaths: 163
Hospitalizations: 726
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,318
Deaths: 209
Hospitalizations: 822
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,296
Deaths: 98
Hospitalizations: 227
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,052
Deaths: 135
Hospitalizations: 328
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,873
Deaths: 122
Hospitalizations: 526
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,175
Deaths: 26
Hospitalizations: 203
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 652
Deaths: 6
Hospitalizations: 55
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 454
Deaths: 12
Hospitalizations: 76
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 457
Deaths: 13
Hospitalizations: 47
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 530
Deaths: 3
Hospitalizations: 46
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.
