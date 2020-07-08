Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,989 new cases as death toll nears 4,000

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida reported an additional 9,989 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 223,783 across the state. The number of deaths is 3,889, up 48 from Tuesday morning.

The health department reported 333 more hospitalizations on Wednesday. A total of 16,758 Floridians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has tested a total of 2,322,389 people. Of the tests, 223,783 have come back positive.

The percent positivity for new cases – the number of people who tested positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day – was 14.15% on Tuesday.

(Source: Florida Department of Health)

The total percent positive of all tests – including people who have been tested on multiple days – was 17.3% .

Florida is also tracking the median age of cases by day. Tuesday’s median age was 39.

(Source: Florida Department of Health)

Here is the county-by-county breakdown across Tampa Bay as of Wednesday:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,996

Deaths: 163

Hospitalizations: 726

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,318

Deaths: 209

Hospitalizations: 822

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,296

Deaths: 98

Hospitalizations: 227

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,052

Deaths: 135

Hospitalizations: 328

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,873

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 526

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,175

Deaths: 26

Hospitalizations: 203

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 652

Deaths: 6

Hospitalizations: 55

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 454

Deaths: 12

Hospitalizations: 76

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 457

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 47

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 530

Deaths: 3

Hospitalizations: 46

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: