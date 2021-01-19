Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,816 new cases, 308 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported 9,816 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

The state also announced 308 new hospitalizations, this is the highest since Jan. 16.

New cases reported (1,589,097 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 9,816

Monday: 8,002

Sunday: 11,093

Saturday: 12,119

Friday: 16,875

Thursday: 13,720

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 129,880 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 11.83% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 11.83%

Sunday: 12.56%

Saturday: 12.24%

Friday: 10.91%

Thursday: 12.63%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.97% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.97%

Sunday: 9.19%

Saturday: 9.10%

Friday: 8.55%

Thursday: 10.17%

New Florida resident fatalities (24,436 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 162 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Monday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 24,436. The total of non-resident deaths is 384.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 162

Monday: 137

Sunday: 133

Saturday: 205

Friday: 186

New hospitalizations (68,478 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 308

Monday: 173

Sunday: 207

Saturday: 327

Friday: 427

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,066,107 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 34,312

Monday: 24,079

Saturday: 70,086

Friday: 88,313

Thursday: 74,549

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 93,487

Deaths: 1,197

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 54,924

Deaths: 1,202

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 22,895

Deaths: 563

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 26,267

Deaths: 461

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,190

Deaths: 466

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 46,137

Deaths: 895

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,073

Deaths: 322

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,933

Deaths: 232

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,981

Deaths: 316

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,417

Deaths: 22

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.