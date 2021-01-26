Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,594 new cases, 227 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 9,594 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,667,763.
New cases reported (1,667,763 total since start of pandemic):
- Tuesday: 9,594
- Monday: 8,720
- Sunday: 9,535
- Saturday: 12,311
- Friday: 13,719
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 123,266 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 11.54% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Monday: 11.54%
- Sunday: 12.72%
- Saturday: 10.92%
- Friday: 8.35%
- Thursday: 15.78%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 9.19% on Monday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 9.19%
- Sunday: 9.56%
- Saturday: 8.25%
- Friday: 6.54%
- Thursday: 12.37%
New Florida resident fatalities (25,673 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 227 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,673. The total of non-resident deaths is 407.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 153
- Sunday: 129
- Saturday: 153
- Friday: 272
New hospitalizations (70,802 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 456
- Monday: 165
- Sunday: 179
- Saturday: 267
- Friday: 453
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,446,580 total people vaccinated):
- Tuesday: 39,169
- Monday: 27,909
- Sunday: 51,327
- Saturday: 78,371
- Friday: 66,792
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 97,809
Deaths: 1,258
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,493
Deaths: 1,263
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 23,963
Deaths: 606
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,641
Deaths: 493
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,624
Deaths: 516
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,656
Deaths: 942
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,610
Deaths: 335
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,236
Deaths: 247
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,398
Deaths: 336
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,512
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.