Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,594 new cases, 227 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 9,594 coronavirus cases Tuesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,667,763.

New cases reported (1,667,763 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 9,594

Monday: 8,720

Sunday: 9,535

Saturday: 12,311

Friday: 13,719

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 123,266 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 11.54% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Monday: 11.54%

Sunday: 12.72%

Saturday: 10.92%

Friday: 8.35%

Thursday: 15.78%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.19% on Monday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 9.19%

Sunday: 9.56%

Saturday: 8.25%

Friday: 6.54%

Thursday: 12.37%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,673 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 227 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,673. The total of non-resident deaths is 407.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 153

Sunday: 129

Saturday: 153

Friday: 272

New hospitalizations (70,802 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 456

Monday: 165

Sunday: 179

Saturday: 267

Friday: 453

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,446,580 total people vaccinated):

Tuesday: 39,169

Monday: 27,909

Sunday: 51,327

Saturday: 78,371

Friday: 66,792

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 97,809

Deaths: 1,258

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,493

Deaths: 1,263

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 23,963

Deaths: 606

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,641

Deaths: 493

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,624

Deaths: 516

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,656

Deaths: 942

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,610

Deaths: 335

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,236

Deaths: 247

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,398

Deaths: 336

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,512

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.