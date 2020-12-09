Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,592 new cases, 304 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 9,592 new cases on Wednesday.

New cases reported:

Wednesday: 9,592

Tuesday: 7,985

Monday: 7,711

Sunday: 8,436

Saturday: 10,431

Percent positive:

The health department received 124,246 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Tuesday: 10.83%

Monday: 9.91%

Sunday: 9.87%

Saturday: 9.91%

Friday: 9.14%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.64% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 8.64%

Monday: 7.92%

Sunday: 7.64%

Saturday: 7.86%

Friday: 7.32%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,462 total

Florida reported 84 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 84

Tuesday: 96

Monday: 105

Sunday: 93

Saturday: 90

Hospitalizations (57,210 since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 304

Tuesday: 299

Monday: 150

Sunday: 140

Saturday: 222

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,439

Deaths: 972

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 35,883

Deaths: 941

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,168

Deaths: 416

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,182

Deaths: 393

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,543

Deaths: 305

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,938

Deaths: 708

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,602

Deaths: 233

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,092

Deaths: 172

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,304

Deaths: 188

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,826

Deaths: 19

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.