Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,592 new cases, 304 new hospitalizations

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 9,592 new cases on Wednesday.
New cases reported:
- Wednesday: 9,592
- Tuesday: 7,985
- Monday: 7,711
- Sunday: 8,436
- Saturday: 10,431
Percent positive:
The health department received 124,246 test results from labs across the state on Tuesday. Of the results received, 9.91% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Tuesday: 10.83%
- Monday: 9.91%
- Sunday: 9.87%
- Saturday: 9.91%
- Friday: 9.14%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.64% on Tuesday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 8.64%
- Monday: 7.92%
- Sunday: 7.64%
- Saturday: 7.86%
- Friday: 7.32%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 19,462 total
Florida reported 84 new virus fatalities among residents on Wednesday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 84
- Tuesday: 96
- Monday: 105
- Sunday: 93
- Saturday: 90
Hospitalizations (57,210 since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 304
- Tuesday: 299
- Monday: 150
- Sunday: 140
- Saturday: 222
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 62,439
Deaths: 972
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 35,883
Deaths: 941
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,168
Deaths: 416
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 18,182
Deaths: 393
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 16,543
Deaths: 305
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 29,938
Deaths: 708
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,602
Deaths: 233
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,092
Deaths: 172
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,304
Deaths: 188
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,826
Deaths: 19
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
