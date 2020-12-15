Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,411 new cases, 343 new hospitalizations

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 9,411 new cases on Tuesday.

New cases reported:

  • Tuesday: 9,411
  • Monday: 8,452
  • Sunday: 8,958
  • Saturday: 10,577
  • Friday: 11,699

Percent positive:

The health department received 111,955 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 11.96% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 11.96%
  • Sunday: 10.62%
  • Saturday: 10.37%
  • Friday: 9.93%
  • Thursday: 9.58%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 9.64% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 9.64%
  • Sunday: 8.34%
  • Saturday: 7.89%
  • Friday: 7.91%
  • Thursday: 7.90%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,082 total

Florida reported 79 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 79
  • Monday: 137
  • Sunday: 81
  • Saturday: 71
  • Friday: 123

Hospitalizations (58,612 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 343
  • Monday: 142
  • Sunday: 141
  • Saturday: 258
  • Friday: 260

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,548
Deaths: 996

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,457
Deaths: 957

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 16,031
Deaths: 445

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,212
Deaths: 398

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 18,190
Deaths: 326

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,668
Deaths: 730

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,097
Deaths: 248

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,368
Deaths: 185

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,646
Deaths: 223

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,894
Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

