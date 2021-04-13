Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,068 new cases, 64 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 9,068 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday’s report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,134,914.

On Tuesday, over 158,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health.

New cases reported (2,134,914 total since start of pandemic):

Tuesday: 9,068

Monday: 1,613

Sunday: 5,520

Saturday: 6,906

Friday: 7,121

Percent positive:

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the state received 135,511 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Monday. Of those tests, the state says 10.44% were positive.

Monday: 10.44%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.79%

Friday: 8.54%

Thursday: 7.86%

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.16% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.16%

Sunday: 8.00%

Saturday: 7.65%

Friday: 6.94%

Thursday: 6.51%

New Florida resident deaths (34,120 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 120 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians who have died during the pandemic to 34,120. The total of non-resident deaths is 664.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 120

Monday: 35

Sunday: 7

Saturday: 46

Friday: 62

New hospitalizations (87,287 cumulative since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 263

Monday: 55

Sunday: 75

Saturday: 188

Friday: 207

COVID-19 vaccinations administered:

A total of 7,449,475 people have been vaccinated in Florida. Of those, 4,055,668 have received their full two-dose series, and 510,247 completed one-dose series of the vaccine, while 2,883,560 have only received the first dose. The majority of those who have been vaccinated in Florida are in the 65 to 74 age group.

Tuesday: 158,055

Monday: 77,627

Saturday: 109,909

Friday: 161,479

Thursday: 155,944

Wednesday: 156,354

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 127,392

Deaths: 1,645

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 75,419

Deaths: 1,570

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 30,720

Deaths: 804

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 36,195

Deaths: 645

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,199

Deaths: 713

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 63,633

Deaths: 1,275

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 12,912

Deaths: 447

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 7,960

Deaths: 331

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,564

Deaths: 432

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,977

Deaths: 42

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.