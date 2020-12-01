Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,847 new cases, surpasses 1 million total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 8,847 coronavirus cases Tuesday and has now surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

New cases reported:

  • Tuesday: 8,847
  • Monday: 6,658
  • Sunday: 7,364
  • Saturday: 6,276
  • Friday: 17,344

Percent positive:

The health department received 111,627 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.50% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

  • Monday: 10.50%
  • Sunday: 11.00%
  • Saturday: 10.06%
  • Friday: 8.98%
  • Thursday: 8.09%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.69% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Monday: 8.69%
  • Sunday: 8.40%
  • Saturday: 7.85%
  • Friday: 7.14%
  • Thursday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,679 total

Florida reported 82 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Tuesday: 82
  • Monday: 97
  • Sunday: 58
  • Saturday: 79
  • Friday: 109

Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):

  • Tuesday: 333
  • Monday: 158
  • Sunday: 115
  • Saturday: 124
  • Friday: 334

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,749
Deaths: 933

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,246
Deaths: 911

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,917
Deaths: 393

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,006
Deaths: 375

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,041
Deaths: 276

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,822
Deaths: 688

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,022
Deaths: 221

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,802
Deaths: 148

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,790
Deaths: 171

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,766
Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

