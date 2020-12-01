Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,847 new cases, surpasses 1 million total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 8,847 coronavirus cases Tuesday and has now surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.
New cases reported:
- Tuesday: 8,847
- Monday: 6,658
- Sunday: 7,364
- Saturday: 6,276
- Friday: 17,344
Percent positive:
The health department received 111,627 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.50% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Monday: 10.50%
- Sunday: 11.00%
- Saturday: 10.06%
- Friday: 8.98%
- Thursday: 8.09%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.69% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Monday: 8.69%
- Sunday: 8.40%
- Saturday: 7.85%
- Friday: 7.14%
- Thursday: 6.20%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,679 total
Florida reported 82 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Tuesday: 82
- Monday: 97
- Sunday: 58
- Saturday: 79
- Friday: 109
Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):
- Tuesday: 333
- Monday: 158
- Sunday: 115
- Saturday: 124
- Friday: 334
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 58,749
Deaths: 933
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 33,246
Deaths: 911
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 13,917
Deaths: 393
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,006
Deaths: 375
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,041
Deaths: 276
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,822
Deaths: 688
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,022
Deaths: 221
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 3,802
Deaths: 148
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,790
Deaths: 171
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,766
Deaths: 18
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.