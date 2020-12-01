Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,847 new cases, surpasses 1 million total cases

TAMPA (WFLA) – The state of Florida reported 8,847 coronavirus cases Tuesday and has now surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

New cases reported:

Tuesday: 8,847

Monday: 6,658

Sunday: 7,364

Saturday: 6,276

Friday: 17,344

Percent positive:

The health department received 111,627 test results from labs across the state on Monday. Of the results received, 10.50% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Monday: 10.50%

Sunday: 11.00%

Saturday: 10.06%

Friday: 8.98%

Thursday: 8.09%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.69% on Monday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Monday: 8.69%

Sunday: 8.40%

Saturday: 7.85%

Friday: 7.14%

Thursday: 6.20%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 18,679 total

Florida reported 82 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Tuesday: 82

Monday: 97

Sunday: 58

Saturday: 79

Friday: 109

Hospitalizations (55,197 since pandemic began):

Tuesday: 333

Monday: 158

Sunday: 115

Saturday: 124

Friday: 334

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 58,749

Deaths: 933

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 33,246

Deaths: 911

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 13,917

Deaths: 393

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,006

Deaths: 375

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,041

Deaths: 276

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,822

Deaths: 688

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,022

Deaths: 221

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 3,802

Deaths: 148

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,790

Deaths: 171

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,766

Deaths: 18

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.