Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,525 new cases; overall case total surpasses 1.8M

Coronavirus

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,525 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,806,805

New cases reported (1,806,805 total since start of pandemic):

  • Thursday: 8,525
  • Wednesday: 7,537
  • Tuesday: 7,023
  • Monday: 5,737
  • Sunday: 6,624

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 160,454 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.93% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

  • Wednesday: 7.93%
  • Tuesday: 8.57%
  • Monday: 9.18%
  • Sunday: 10.42%
  • Saturday: 9.85%

Percent positivity: 

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.20% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

  • Wednesday: 6.20%
  • Tuesday: 6.59%
  • Monday: 6.93%
  • Sunday: 7.37%
  • Saturday: 6.82%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,382 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 174 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,382. The total of non-resident deaths is 489.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

  • Thursday: 174
  • Wednesday: 160
  • Tuesday: 233
  • Monday: 119
  • Sunday: 97

New hospitalizations (75,454 cumulative since pandemic began):

  • Wednesday: 292
  • Tuesday: 278
  • Monday: 341
  • Sunday: 131
  • Saturday: 145

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,165,911 total people vaccinated):

  • Thursday: 55,117
  • Wednesday: 53,640
  • Tuesday: 40,863
  • Monday: 22,325
  • Sunday: 42,026

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 105,142
Deaths: 1,387

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,499
Deaths: 1,372

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,801
Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,972
Deaths: 513

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,188
Deaths: 595

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,651
Deaths: 1,050

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,515
Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,846
Deaths: 282

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,210
Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,688
Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.

