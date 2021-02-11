Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,525 new cases; overall case total surpasses 1.8M

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,525 coronavirus cases Thursday to bring the cumulative total to 1,806,805

New cases reported (1,806,805 total since start of pandemic):

Thursday: 8,525

Wednesday: 7,537

Tuesday: 7,023

Monday: 5,737

Sunday: 6,624

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 160,454 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, the state says 7.93% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Wednesday: 7.93%

Tuesday: 8.57%

Monday: 9.18%

Sunday: 10.42%

Saturday: 9.85%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 6.20% on Wednesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Wednesday: 6.20%

Tuesday: 6.59%

Monday: 6.93%

Sunday: 7.37%

Saturday: 6.82%

New Florida resident fatalities (28,382 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 174 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Thursday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 28,382. The total of non-resident deaths is 489.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Thursday: 174

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 233

Monday: 119

Sunday: 97

New hospitalizations (75,454 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 292

Tuesday: 278

Monday: 341

Sunday: 131

Saturday: 145

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (2,165,911 total people vaccinated):

Thursday: 55,117

Wednesday: 53,640

Tuesday: 40,863

Monday: 22,325

Sunday: 42,026

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 105,142

Deaths: 1,387

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 62,499

Deaths: 1,372

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 25,801

Deaths: 676

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 29,972

Deaths: 513

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,188

Deaths: 595

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 53,651

Deaths: 1,050

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 10,515

Deaths: 368

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,846

Deaths: 282

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,210

Deaths: 362

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,688

Deaths: 24

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.