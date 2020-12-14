Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,452 new cases, deaths surpass 20,000 statewide

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,400 new cases on Monday.

New cases reported:

Monday: 8,452

Sunday: 8,958

Saturday: 10,577

Friday: 11,699

Thursday: 11,335

Percent positive:

The health department received 114,942 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10.62% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.

Sunday: 10.62%

Saturday: 10.37%

Friday: 9.93%

Thursday: 9.58%

Wednesday: 10.06%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.34% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Sunday: 8.34%

Saturday: 7.89%

Friday: 7.91%

Thursday: 7.90%

Wednesday: 8.07%

Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,003 total

Florida reported 137 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Monday: 137

Sunday: 81

Saturday: 71

Friday: 123

Thursday: 129

Hospitalizations (58,269 since pandemic began):

Monday: 142

Sunday: 141

Saturday: 258

Friday: 260

Thursday: 258

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 66,041

Deaths: 999

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 38,118

Deaths: 955

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 15,915

Deaths: 441

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 19,020

Deaths: 398

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 17,975

Deaths: 325

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 31,383

Deaths: 723

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,021

Deaths: 244

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 4,301

Deaths: 183

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 5,570

Deaths: 219

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 1,886

Deaths: 20

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.