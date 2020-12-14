Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,452 new cases, deaths surpass 20,000 statewide

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health reported more than 8,400 new cases on Monday.
New cases reported:
- Monday: 8,452
- Sunday: 8,958
- Saturday: 10,577
- Friday: 11,699
- Thursday: 11,335
Percent positive:
The health department received 114,942 test results from labs across the state on Sunday. Of the results received, 10.62% were positive. This includes people who have been tested multiple times.
- Sunday: 10.62%
- Saturday: 10.37%
- Friday: 9.93%
- Thursday: 9.58%
- Wednesday: 10.06%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 8.34% on Sunday. Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Sunday: 8.34%
- Saturday: 7.89%
- Friday: 7.91%
- Thursday: 7.90%
- Wednesday: 8.07%
Florida Resident Fatalities: 20,003 total
Florida reported 137 new virus fatalities among residents on Monday. The report does not mention the exact date of death, therefore the deaths announced may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Monday: 137
- Sunday: 81
- Saturday: 71
- Friday: 123
- Thursday: 129
Hospitalizations (58,269 since pandemic began):
- Monday: 142
- Sunday: 141
- Saturday: 258
- Friday: 260
- Thursday: 258
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 66,041
Deaths: 999
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 38,118
Deaths: 955
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 15,915
Deaths: 441
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 19,020
Deaths: 398
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 17,975
Deaths: 325
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 31,383
Deaths: 723
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,021
Deaths: 244
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 4,301
Deaths: 183
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 5,570
Deaths: 219
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 1,886
Deaths: 20
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus in Florida: How will vaccines be distributed
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,452 new cases, deaths surpass 20,000 statewide
- Hillsborough County beefs up code enforcement team to help businesses with mask mandate
- Watch: TGH nurse becomes first in Tampa to receive COVID-19 vaccine
- ‘Game changer’: DeSantis expects 1 million doses of vaccine for Florida in December