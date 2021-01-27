Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,408 new cases, 160 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,408 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,676,171.
New cases reported (1,676,171 total since start of pandemic):
- Wednesday: 8,408
- Tuesday: 9,594
- Monday: 8,720
- Sunday: 9,535
- Saturday: 12,311
Percent positive:
The Florida Department of Health said it received 96,657 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.79% were positive.
Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.
- Tuesday: 12.79%
- Monday: 11.54%
- Sunday: 12.72%
- Saturday: 10.92%
- Friday: 8.35%
Percent positivity:
The percent positivity for new cases was 10.19% on Tuesday.
Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.
- Tuesday: 10.19%
- Monday: 9.19%
- Sunday: 9.56%
- Saturday: 8.25%
- Friday: 6.54%
New Florida resident fatalities (25,833 total since start of pandemic):
Health officials reported 160 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,833. The total of non-resident deaths is 416.
The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.
- Wednesday: 160
- Tuesday: 227
- Monday: 153
- Sunday: 129
- Saturday: 153
New hospitalizations (71,155 cumulative since pandemic began):
- Wednesday: 353
- Tuesday: 456
- Monday: 165
- Sunday: 179
- Saturday: 267
COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,494,003 total people vaccinated):
- Wednesday: 47,423
- Tuesday: 39,169
- Monday: 27,909
- Sunday: 51,327
- Saturday: 78,371
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
Total Cases: 98,230
Deaths: 1,270
PINELLAS COUNTY
Total Cases: 57,774
Deaths: 1,269
SARASOTA COUNTY
Total Cases: 24,042
Deaths: 610
MANATEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 27,716
Deaths: 493
PASCO COUNTY
Total Cases: 28,795
Deaths: 516
POLK COUNTY
Total Cases: 48,974
Deaths: 953
HERNANDO COUNTY
Total Cases: 9,662
Deaths: 336
HIGHLANDS COUNTY
Total Cases: 6,274
Deaths: 250
CITRUS COUNTY
Total Cases: 8,432
Deaths: 336
HARDEE COUNTY
Total Cases: 2,519
Deaths: 23
For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.