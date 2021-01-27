Florida coronavirus: State reports 8,408 new cases, 160 new deaths

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida added 8,408 coronavirus cases Wednesday to bring the cumulative total to 1,676,171.

New cases reported (1,676,171 total since start of pandemic):

Wednesday: 8,408

Tuesday: 9,594

Monday: 8,720

Sunday: 9,535

Saturday: 12,311

Percent positive:

The Florida Department of Health said it received 96,657 PCR or antigen lab results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state says 12.79% were positive.

Percent positive includes people who have been tested multiple times for the virus but a person is only counted once each day, even if multiple results are received for them.

Tuesday: 12.79%

Monday: 11.54%

Sunday: 12.72%

Saturday: 10.92%

Friday: 8.35%

Percent positivity:

The percent positivity for new cases was 10.19% on Tuesday.

Percent positivity for new cases is the number of people who test PCR (nose swabs) or antigen-positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day. That does not include people who already tested positive once and have been re-tested to see if they’re still infected.

Tuesday: 10.19%

Monday: 9.19%

Sunday: 9.56%

Saturday: 8.25%

Friday: 6.54%

New Florida resident fatalities (25,833 total since start of pandemic):

Health officials reported 160 new coronavirus deaths among Florida residents in Tuesday’s report, increasing the total number of Floridians killed during the pandemic to 25,833. The total of non-resident deaths is 416.

The daily report from the health department does not provide the exact date of each death, which means the deaths reported may not be from the past 24 hours. It can sometimes take weeks for fatalities to be logged.

Wednesday: 160

Tuesday: 227

Monday: 153

Sunday: 129

Saturday: 153

New hospitalizations (71,155 cumulative since pandemic began):

Wednesday: 353

Tuesday: 456

Monday: 165

Sunday: 179

Saturday: 267

COVID-19 vaccinations administered (1,494,003 total people vaccinated):

Wednesday: 47,423

Tuesday: 39,169

Monday: 27,909

Sunday: 51,327

Saturday: 78,371

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Tampa Bay area:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Total Cases: 98,230

Deaths: 1,270

PINELLAS COUNTY

Total Cases: 57,774

Deaths: 1,269

SARASOTA COUNTY

Total Cases: 24,042

Deaths: 610

MANATEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 27,716

Deaths: 493

PASCO COUNTY

Total Cases: 28,795

Deaths: 516

POLK COUNTY

Total Cases: 48,974

Deaths: 953

HERNANDO COUNTY

Total Cases: 9,662

Deaths: 336

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Total Cases: 6,274

Deaths: 250

CITRUS COUNTY

Total Cases: 8,432

Deaths: 336

HARDEE COUNTY

Total Cases: 2,519

Deaths: 23

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard.